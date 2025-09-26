School Board agrees on a short-term fix for high school pool, with a new pool as long-term plan

At its Sept. 24 meeting the Monrovia School Board voted to make a temporary fix to the Monrovia High swimming pool, costing up to $200,000. This is now possible, according to Board President Hammond, by an easing of county restrictions. The long term plan, however, is for a CIF-compliant new pool, and the district plans to work with the city on that.
Karen DeClue, a local aquatics advocate, said in her newsletter that City Manager Dylan Feik told her that the city is willing to help pay for the temporary fix in return for the schools making an effort to open their campuses to the public again as parks during the weekends.
- Brad Haugaard
