Brunch at Troy Donuts & Burgers


Had brunch at Troy Donuts & Burgers, on the west side of Myrtle a bit south of Duarte Road. Got a nice sausage and egg bagel for $7.99 and an orange juice for $7. Note: The restaurant closes at 3:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. Sundays. 

- Brad Haugaard 
