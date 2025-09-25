News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Brunch at Troy Donuts & Burgers
Had brunch at Troy Donuts & Burgers, on the west side of Myrtle a bit south of Duarte Road. Got a nice sausage and egg bagel for $7.99 and an orange juice for $7. Note: The restaurant closes at 3:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. Sundays.
- Brad Haugaard
9/25/2025
