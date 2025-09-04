Health warning for Trader Joe's Uncured Pepperoni Pizza

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a health alert for a Trader Joe's frozen not-ready-to-eat uncured pepperoni pizza from Italy that did not receive an import reinspection. Trader Joe's is based in Monrovia.
The warning applies to 17.63-oz. cardboard box packages containing “TRADER JOE’S UNCURED PEPPERONI PIZZA PRODUCT OF ITALY” with “MFG LOT: 06/16/25 BEST BY: 08/16/26” or “MFG LOT: 06/21/25 BEST BY 08/21/26” printed on the bottom of the package.
The oversight was reported by Trader Joe's and while there have been no reports of illness, the FSIS recommends the product not be consumed, but rather discarded or returned to the store. Details.
- Brad Haugaard
