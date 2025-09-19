City wants voters to approve replacement assessment district with higher fees to keep up with increased costs

Monrovia is proposing an increased assessment fee on properties citywide. If approved, the proposal - which will be voted on by residents - will replace the old Lighting and Landscaping Maintenance District and the Park Maintenance District into a single new Citywide Lighting, Landscaping, and Parks Maintenance District. The new district would provide funding for streetlights, traffic signals, street trees, landscaping, and park facilities. To see what you would owe, click on your property on the map here.
The city reports that the reason for the change is that the old districts are outdated and revenue is not keeping up with costs for electricity, maintenance, and staffing. Assessment increases would be phased in over five years beginning in Fiscal Year 2026-27, starting at 50 percent of the needed rate, with the City covering the shortfall until Fiscal Year 2030-31.
Ballot packets with parcel-specific information, fact sheets, and ballots will be mailed by Sept. 26, and must be returned by Nov. 18. A public hearing is scheduled for Nov. 18 at City Hall, with ballot tabulation on Nov. 19 and 20. If approved, the new district will be formed and assessments levied beginning in Fiscal Year 2026-27; if not, the existing districts will remain in place.
Comment: I find it a bit odd that the public hearing is scheduled just a day before ballot counting takes place. I'll see if I can get further information on this.
