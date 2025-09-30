Clair's puppies have been adopted, now its her turn to find a forever home

Clair is a 4-year-old gray pittie with the softest eyes and the biggest heart. She was rescued as a stray momma with her puppies – and now that all her babies have been adopted, it’s finally her turn to find a loving, forever home.
Clair can be a little timid at first, especially in new places, but don’t let that fool you! Once she feels safe, her sweet personality shines. The moment she settled into her foster home, she turned into a snuggly, affectionate lovebug who just wanted to be close to her humans.
She’s house-trained, polite inside the home, and gets along wonderfully with other dogs (according to her foster parent, she was especially smitten with her foster companion Odie, an 80-pound pittie mix). Clair enjoys short play sessions followed by long cuddle breaks, and she has “sit” and “down” mastered like a champ.
If you’ve fallen in love with Clair, she is available for a 10-day-adoption trial, foster, or adoption. Come by and meet this sweet girl today!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 10:00 – 5:00. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment