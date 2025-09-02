Eaton Fire overcomer looking for a new home

Billia’s journey hasn’t been easy—she came to the shelter after her family had to evacuate from the Eaton Fire. Losing her home and the people she loved left her understandably shaken, and at first, everything felt overwhelming. But with time, patience, and kindness, Billia started to come out of her shell. Her circle of trusted friends continues to grow, and with each new bond, her sweet and loving personality shines.
Once Billia knows you’re in her corner, she’s all in. She bonds deeply with her people and is fiercely loyal to those she trusts. All she asks for is a little patience and understanding as she gets to know you—slow introductions go a long way with this sensitive girl. But don’t be fooled by her cautious nature; she’s also got a goofy, playful side.
Billia will thrive in an experienced home where she can feel safe and supported. A quieter environment will help her continue to grow in confidence. Having an ample supply of treats and stuffed toys wouldn’t hurt, either.
This four-year-old pitbull mix has already overcome so much, and now she’s ready to start the next chapter of her life. Could you be the one to give Billia the stability, love, and joy she’s been waiting for? Come meet her—you’ll see just how special she really is.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 10:00 – 5:00. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment