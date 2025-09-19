Bradoaks Elementary teacher to be honored today as LA County Teacher of the Year

Povinelli has served in the district for 25 years, teaching kindergarten through second grade and serving as an interventionist, helping students who are struggling academically or behaviorally. Superintendent Dr. Paula Hart Rodas praised her research-driven approach and adaptability, citing her quick response after a classroom fire last year forced her class to relocate midyear.
Bradoaks Principal Calvin McKendrick called Povinelli "a once-in-a-generation educator" who not only teaches content but builds character.
- Brad Haugaard
