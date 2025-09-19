News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

Bradoaks Elementary teacher to be honored today as LA County Teacher of the Year

Dr. Heather Povinelli, a second-grade teacher at Bradoaks Elementary Science Academy, has been named Teacher of the Year by both the Monrovia School District and the Los Angeles County Office of Education and will be honored today during the 2025-2026 Teacher of the Year Banquet at the Universal City Hilton.

Povinelli has served in the district for 25 years, teaching kindergarten through second grade and serving as an interventionist, helping students who are struggling academically or behaviorally. Superintendent Dr. Paula Hart Rodas praised her research-driven approach and adaptability, citing her quick response after a classroom fire last year forced her class to relocate midyear.

Bradoaks Principal Calvin McKendrick called Povinelli "a once-in-a-generation educator" who not only teaches content but builds character.

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)