Halloween Live Oak cemetery tour returns Oct. 25, 26

The Halloween tour of Live Oak Cemetery is returning. Jim Wigton will carry on Steve Baker’s tradition of storytelling among the graves at Live Oak. Tales of notable burials, local history, and just enough spookiness to set the mood.
- Dates: Sat., Oct. 25 & Sun., Oct. 26
- Time: 3:30–5 p.m.
- Tickets: $25 (proceeds benefit the Historical Society)
- Limit: 25 per tour
- Sales start: Sept. 15 at the Community Center, 119 W. Palm Ave., or call 256-8246.
- No online sales.
- Brad Haugaard
