Lotería Night at Library, Oct. 3
Free Lotería Night Friday, Oct. 3 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Library Community Room, for all ages to enjoy the traditional Mexican bingo game with friends, family, and prizes. Registration is required.
- Brad Haugaard
