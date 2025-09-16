Edie loves squeaky toys and hanging out with her humans

Meet Edie. a 4-year-old black and tan German Shepherd at Pasadena Humane with the sweetest heart. She’s well-mannered, potty trained, and even knows a few tricks! Her favorite things include squeaky toys, belly rubs, and plenty of attention from her people.
This smart, strong girl loves exploring the yard, chasing lizards and squirrels, and showing off her speed when she plays. She’s also learning leash manners, enjoys lots of car rides, and settles nicely into a crate while in a home setting. She is gentle, calm, and is happiest when hanging out with her humans.
If you’re looking for a sweet, playful, and affectionate companion who’s ready to join you on life’s adventures, Edie could be the perfect match for you. Come meet her and see why she’s so easy to fall in love with!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 10:00 – 5:00. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
