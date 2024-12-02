News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Winter Craft Workshop Dec. 7
Create winter-themed crafts on Saturday, Dec. 7, from noon to 2 p.m. at the library. Activities include making gingerbread houses and holiday cards. Designed for children and families; adult participation required. Drop-ins welcome.
- Brad Haugaard
