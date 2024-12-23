Sensitive Frida looking for a calm, patient home

Frida is a stunning young German Shepherd mix with a world of potential. This lovely girl can be energetic, and she would love to expend her energy with a best friend.
Frida is a sensitive soul who’s still getting used to the world around her. She’s happiest in calm surroundings and would do best in a low-traffic home where she can settle in without too much hustle and bustle. Frida is a bit unsure around other dogs, so she might be best as the only pet for now.
With Frida’s sweet nature, she’ll thrive with someone who can provide gentle guidance and plenty of reassurance. Once she’s comfortable, Frida will reward you with affection, her beautiful Shepherd loyalty, and a bond that only grows deeper with time.
If you’re looking for a loving companion and are ready to offer Frida the calm, patient home she needs, she could be the perfect match for you. Come meet Frida at Pasadena Humane and see if she’s the loyal friend you’ve been looking for!
Frida and all other dogs over 40 pounds old have their adoption fees waived from December 19 – 31 during the Roses & Wet Noses adoption promotion at Pasadena Humane.
The normal adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00. For those who prefer, adoption appointments are available daily from 10:30 – 1:30 and can be scheduled online. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
