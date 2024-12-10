Sweet, shy Casper is full of gentle affection

This gentle 4-year-old husky is a sweet soul with a shy side, but with a little patience, his warm personality shines through. Casper may be a bit nervous at first in new environments and meeting new people, but he eventually begins to settle and even enjoys a cozy nap.
On a leash, Casper is a dream—he’s easy to handle, doesn’t pull, and is easily redirected from distractions like squirrels or other dogs. During a walk in the park, another off-leash husky ran up to him, and Casper handled it like a pro. His body was relaxed, tail wagging, and he was friendly. They even shared a polite sniff before moving along calmly.
Casper loves gentle attention and will come up for pets and affection once he’s comfortable. He’s curious yet cautious around new people, sometimes taking a step back before warming up. Once he’s familiar, though, he’s affectionate, friendly, and even easy to manage.
Casper will thrive in a calm, understanding home that gives him the space and time to open up at his own pace. With his gentle nature and love for quiet companionship, he’ll make a loyal, loving friend.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00. For those who prefer, adoption appointments are available daily from 10:30 – 1:30 and can be scheduled online. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
