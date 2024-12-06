News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Want an e-bike? State will pay for $2,000 of cost


California’s E-Bike Incentive Program is offering up to $2,000 for residents 18 years and older with an income of no more than three times the poverty level to purchase a new e-bike. Applications open Dec. 18. Details here.

- Brad Haugaard

9 comments:

  1. AnonymousDecember 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM

    Are you kidding me. We have a 30 billion dollar deficit, . This idiot of a governor can't quit spending millions of worthless piece of ghetto crap on projects.

    1. AnonymousDecember 6, 2024 at 3:48 PM

      Stop it. He takes care of LGPTQ+$=!5% rights. He learned well from his auntie Pelosi...

  2. AnonymousDecember 6, 2024 at 2:44 PM

    Everytime Newsome opens his mouth I thank God I no longer live in California.

    1. AnonymousDecember 6, 2024 at 3:59 PM

      We in California are also grateful that you no longer live her. ;)

    2. AnonymousDecember 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM

      ... here...

  3. AnonymousDecember 6, 2024 at 3:14 PM

    lol $2k buys a lot of metro passes and pedal bikes.

  4. Harry SchellDecember 6, 2024 at 3:24 PM

    Spendaholics. Expect more fires when people don't follow the charging protocols. Glad I am gone from CA.

  5. AnonymousDecember 6, 2024 at 3:49 PM

    Stop it people. Newsom is beautiful. He takes care of LGPTQ+$=!5% rights. He learned well from his auntie Pelosi...Puff Puff Daddy is his best friend

  6. AnonymousDecember 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM

    Nice. From a comment only 3 or 4 sentences (?) long, I get the ignorance and the bigotry - compacted but undoubtedly there.

