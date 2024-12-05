Monrovia Police: Bike Thief Busted Right Next to Police Station; Drug-Filled Box Delivered to Business; Alcohol-Pouring Shoplifter Caught; Etc.

Activity for November 27 – December 4, 2024 During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 491 service events, resulting in 98 investigations.
Vandalism
November 27 at 1:53 p.m., a victim in the 1800 block of 6th reported that their property was vandalized. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
November 27 at 7:55 p.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington called to report that a subject stole merchandise and fled. Officers arrived and were unable to locate the subject. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 27 at 8:15 p.m., while patrolling the 700 block of E. Huntington, an officer saw suspicious subjects. The officer attempted to make contact with the subjects, but they fled and left stolen property behind, belonging to a business from a prior shoplifting incident. One of the subjects was located nearby. A computer search revealed the subject had warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
November 27 at 7:51 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the 300 block of E. Walnut regarding reported graffiti. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 28 at 12:13 a.m., while patrolling the 800 block of W. Huntington, an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 28 at 1:48 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Foothill and Fifth saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 28 at 1:56 a.m., while patrolling the area of Live Oak and Peck, an officer saw a vehicle fail to stop for a red light. As the officer initiated a traffic stop for the violation, the driver made an unsafe movement and struck a curb. The officer made contact with the driver, who displayed symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto
November 28 at 7:17 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Duarte called to report that his vehicle was broken into. An investigation determined the unknown subject attempted to steal the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
November 28 at 8:31 a.m., a caller in the 1700 block of S. Fifth reported items stolen from his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
November 28 at 8:57 a.m., a victim in the 1100 block of S. Magnolia reported his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
November 28 at 10:43 a.m., a resident in the 1700 block of S. Fifth reported that someone attempted to steal her vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Receiving Stolen Property – Suspect Arrested
November 28 at 8:41 p.m., a victim reported that he saw his bicycle for sale posted on a social platform. The suspect was located in front of MPD with the stolen bicycle. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
November 28 at 9:49 p.m., an unknown emergency was reported in the 100 block of W. Olive. Officers arrived and determined the caller was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
November 29 at 7:27 a.m., a business owner in the 2600 block of California called to report that a trailer was stolen from the parking lot of his business. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto
November 29 at 8:11 a.m., a resident in the 1700 block of Pilgrim called to report that her vehicle's rear window had been shattered. Officers arrived and determined the suspect attempted to steal the victim’s vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Warrants – Suspect Arrested
November 29 at 2:40 p.m., a restaurant in the 300 block of W. Huntington called to report a female subject being disruptive inside. The same subject had been inside other restaurants in the area earlier in the day, though officers could not locate her. A computer search revealed she had warrants for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
November 29 at 3:11 p.m., a victim in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported that she was in a store while her vehicle was forcibly broken into. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism – Suspects Arrested
November 29 at 8:34 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of Orange reported fresh graffiti in a parking structure. Officers arrived and located two juveniles vandalizing walls. They were arrested, issued citations, and released to their parents.
Discharge of a Firearm
November 30 at 9:30 a.m., dispatch received several callers in the 800 block of Ridgeside reporting hearing gunshots. Officers collected bullet casings; no injuries were reported, and a suspect was not located. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
November 30 at 2:24 p.m., while responding to an emergency call, an officer saw a suspicious subject looking into parked vehicles in a parking lot in the 100 block of E. Lime. Officers arrived and located the subject. A computer search revealed he was a parolee at large and had a no bail warrant. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspects Arrested
November 30 at 9:37 p.m., an officer patrolling the 600 block of S. Mountain saw two suspects trespassing and made contact with them. A computer search revealed one of the subjects had a warrant for his arrest, and the other was in possession of a controlled substance. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
December 1 at 12:19 a.m., while patrolling the area of Primrose and Greystone, an officer saw a driver commit a vehicle code violation. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was contacted. She displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
December 1 at 2:21 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Shamrock and Central saw a driver commit a vehicle code violation. The officer conducted a traffic stop and contacted the driver, who displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was intoxicated. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Injury Traffic Collision
December 1 at 10:08 a.m., a caller in the area of Violet and Foothill reported a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle. The motorcyclist was ejected and sustained non- life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The driver determined to be at fault was issued a citation.
Injury Traffic Collision
December 1 at 10:43 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 2500 block of Peck. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. One of the parties sustained minor injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The driver determined to be at fault was issued a citation.
Missing Located
December 1 at 7:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of W. Duarte regarding a suspicious subject loitering in the area. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. A computer search revealed he had been reported missing in Riverside. Arrangements were made to pick him up.
Trespass – Suspect Arrested
December 1 at 11:00 p.m., a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a subject trespassing for a third time. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
December 2 at 9:06 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 100 block of E. Central where a vehicle collided with a tree. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. One of the parties complained of pain.
Alcohol Offense – Suspect Arrested
December 2 at 10:20 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of E. Huntington regarding a male subject inside pouring alcohol into a cup and concealing merchandise. Officers arrived and located the subject outside the store. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud
December 2 at 12:26 p.m., a victim in the 1100 block of Teresita reported fraudulent activity in her bank account. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
December 2 at 12:35 p.m., a caller in the 300 block of Valle Vista reported the theft of his gardening equipment. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
December 2 at 1:40 p.m., a stolen vehicle was reported in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
December 2 at 2:41 p.m., a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported a suspect stole merchandise and left the location. Officers arrived and located the subject. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Counterfeit
December 2 at 4:47 p.m., a victim in the 700 block of S. Shamrock reported that a suspect paid him with counterfeit money. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
December 2 at 5:13 p.m., a resident in the 1800 block of S. Tenth reported packages were stolen from their front porch. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
December 2 at 6:18 p.m., a caller in the 200 block of W. Pomona reported a window to his vehicle was shattered. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
December 2 at 7:06 p.m., a hit and run collision was reported in the 700 block of W. Colorado. The victim’s parked vehicle was hit, and the driver fled. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
December 2 at 7:15 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Pomona reported someone smashed his vehicle’s window. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
December 2 at 11:13 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of W. Foothill regarding an injury traffic collision. The driver struck a parked vehicle and sustained injuries. He refused to be transported to a hospital.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
December 3 at 1:26 p.m., a shoplifting incident was reported in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. An officer made contact with the subject and recovered the stolen merchandise. A computer check revealed the subject had a no bail warrant. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Missing Person
December 3 at 5:51 p.m., a parent walked into the MPD lobby to report his juvenile son missing. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
December 3 at 8:55 p.m., a family disturbance was reported in the 800 block of S. Mayflower. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. None of the parties desired prosecution and signed refusals.
Commercial Robbery – Suspect Arrested
December 3 at 10:00 p.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington reported a robbery. A subject entered the business and pushed an employee to leave without paying for items. Officers arrived and located the subject. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Attempt Commercial Burglary
December 4 at 3:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding an alarm activation. Officers arrived and noticed the front doors had pry marks. No entry was made. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
December 4 at 10:26 a.m., a victim in the 700 block of E. Huntington discovered the driver side window to his vehicle was shattered, and property was missing. This investigation is continuing.
Theft from Vehicle
December 4 at 1:22 p.m., a witness in the area of Ivy and Greystone reported subjects taking gardening supplies from a vehicle. Officers arrived and confirmed gardening tools were stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity
December 4 at 2:35 p.m., an employee from a business in the 900 block of E. Huntington said he received a box filled with a controlled substance. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
December 4 at 5:14 p.m., a loss prevention officer from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject stole merchandise and fled the location. Officers arrived and located the subject a short distance away. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest
December 4 at 5:27 p.m., a family disturbance was reported in the 800 block of W. Colorado. Officers arrived and separated the parties involved. A computer search revealed one of the subjects had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
