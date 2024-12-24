Merry Christmas, Monrovia!

And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.
- Luke 2:10-11 KJV
Christmas Eve Services
Calvary Chapel Monrovia (corner of Myrtle and Cherry). Candlelight services at 3 and 6 p.m. Childcare for nursery ages only.
Fellowship Church (401 E. Huntington Drive) at 3, 5, and 7 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church (Myrtle and Huntington) 7 p.m.
Immaculate Conception Church (740 S. Shamrock) English 4 p.m., Spanish 7 p.m., Midnight Christmas Liturgy 11 p.m.
St. Luke Church (Foothill and California) 7:30 p.m.
These were the services I found online though I'm sure there are more that I didn't encounter.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment