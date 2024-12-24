News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Merry Christmas, Monrovia!

Nativity scene at a house at the corner of Colorado and California.

And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.

‭‭- Luke‬ ‭2‬:‭10-11‬ ‭KJV‬‬


Christmas Eve Services

Calvary Chapel Monrovia (corner of Myrtle and Cherry). Candlelight services at 3 and 6 p.m. Childcare for nursery ages only.

Fellowship Church (401 E. Huntington Drive) at 3, 5, and 7 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church (Myrtle and Huntington) 7 p.m.

Immaculate Conception Church (740 S. Shamrock) English 4 p.m., Spanish 7 p.m., Midnight Christmas Liturgy 11 p.m.

St. Luke Church (Foothill and California) 7:30 p.m.

These were the services I found online though I'm sure there are more that I didn't encounter.

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)