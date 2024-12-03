Registration Open for 'Monrovia Munchkins' Messy Art Sessions

Registration is open for two five-week 'Monrovia Munchkins' sessions beginning in January. Weekly art, storytime, and singalongs for ages 1 to 4 with a parent/caregiver. Focuses on social skills, sensory play, and messy art (dress accordingly). Ends with a Masterpiece Celebration. Sessions: Wednesdays, January 15 to February 12, 9 to 9:45 a.m. (register here
), and Saturdays, January 18 to February 15, 10 to 10:45 a.m. (register here
). $80 residents, $90 non-residents. Register online or in-person starting December 2. Location: Community Center, 119 West Palm Avenue.
- Brad Haugaard
