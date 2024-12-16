News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Children Read to a Furry Friend at Library Dec. 17
Barks and Books at the Library allows children aged 6-11 to read to therapy dogs, boosting reading confidence. Tuesday, Dec. 17. Sessions are 10 minutes long, from 4 to 5 p.m. Register
here
.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
12/16/2024
