Children Read to a Furry Friend at Library Dec. 17


Barks and Books at the Library allows children aged 6-11 to read to therapy dogs, boosting reading confidence. Tuesday, Dec. 17. Sessions are 10 minutes long, from 4 to 5 p.m. Register here

- Brad Haugaard

