Monrovia Police: DUI Driver Repeatedly Rams Gate; Shoplifting Under Cops Noses; Stolen Car and Mail Recovered; Fireworks Damage Car

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for December 12-18. - Brad Haugaard]During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 450 service events, resulting in 81 investigations.
Battery / Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
December 12 at 12:28 a.m., a family disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Monterey. Officers arrived and made contact with a heavily intoxicated female subject outside the residence. She claimed she had been pushed to the ground by her sister's fiancé during an argument. The male subject was gone prior to the officers’ arrival. She was uncooperative and insisted on returning inside to assault her sister. Due to her severe intoxication and inability to care for herself, she was arrested and transported to the MPD jail for a sobering period.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
December 12 at 10:05 a.m., a loss prevention officer from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported that a male subject had stolen merchandise and fled. Officers located the suspect nearby and recovered the stolen items. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
December 12 at 2:10 p.m., an employee from a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject removing tags from items and placing them in his cart. The employee requested a no-trespass order. Officers arrived and contacted the suspect as he exited, triggering the theft sensors. The suspect was detained, and the stolen property was recovered. He was placed under citizen's arrest and transported to the MPD jail for booking.
Grand Theft Auto / Mail Theft – Suspect Arrested
December 12 at 9:18 p.m., officers in the 1400 block of S. Myrtle were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area. The vehicle was located with two occupants. A traffic stop was conducted, and the occupants were contacted. An investigation determined the vehicle was stolen in Sacramento County. Stolen mail was also located in the vehicle. Both occupants were arrested and taken into custody.
Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
December 12 at 9:59 p.m., while conducting an investigation near Myrtle and Palm, officers were alerted to two heavily intoxicated subjects yelling at each other. Officers contacted both subjects, and one was determined to be so intoxicated that he could not care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Court Order Violation – Suspect Arrested
December 12 at 11:04 p.m., a resident in the 1800 block of Sixth reported her ex-boyfriend was at her residence in violation of a restraining order. Officers arrived, confirmed the violation, and arrested the suspect. He was transported to the Monrovia PD jail for booking.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
December 12 at 8:57 p.m., officers responded to a shoplifting incident at a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington. While speaking with the reporting party, officers observed a suspect walk out of the store with a shopping cart full of unpaid merchandise. The suspect entered a waiting vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted, and the subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
December 12 at 9:09 p.m., while patrolling the area of Primrose and Olive, an officer observed a motorist commit a vehicle code violation and initiated a traffic stop. The officer noticed signs of intoxication in the driver. A DUI investigation confirmed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail for a sobering period.
Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
December 13 at 1:30 a.m., officers patrolling a parking lot in the 100 block of W. Olive were flagged down regarding an argument nearby. They located two intoxicated individuals yelling at passersby. Officers determined both subjects were too intoxicated to care for themselves. They were arrested and transported to the MPD jail for a sobering period.
Burglary
December 13 at 7:46 a.m., a business in the 800 block of Royal Oaks reported that an unknown suspect had cut a gate open, entered the property, and stolen items overnight. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
December 13 at 12:06 p.m., an employee from a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a suspicious subject inside the store. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. An investigation revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
December 14 at 1:28 p.m., a grand theft was reported at a store in the 100 block of W. Foothill. The caller reported merchandise had been stolen. Officers arrived but were unable to locate the suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
December 15 at 2:26 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Huntington and Fifth observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail for a sobering period.
Assault
December 15 at 11:14 a.m., a caller reported her son was assaulted at a business in the 900 block of W. Duarte. Officers contacted the son, who stated he was physically assaulted by two individuals. He did not wish to pursue charges and signed a refusal to prosecute.
Theft
December 15 at 1:34 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of E. Lime reported holiday decorations were stolen from their front yard. This investigation is continuing.
Criminal Threats
December 15 at 9:28 p.m., a business in the 400 block of W. Foothill reported a customer had made criminal threats against the business manager. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
December 15 at 9:49 p.m., a caller in the 300 block of Terrace View reported a residential burglary. Officers determined entry was gained through a window, and property was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
December 15 at 10:51 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of California regarding a driver repeatedly hitting a gated entrance to a residential complex. Officers contacted the female driver and determined she was under the influence. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail for a sobering period.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
December 16 at 2:17 a.m., officers witnessed a solo vehicle collision in the area of Myrtle and Evergreen. The driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation confirmed the driver was intoxicated. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail for a sobering period.
Mental Evaluation
December 16 at 5:32 a.m., residents in the 600 block of S. Primrose reported a subject running and yelling in the street. Officers determined the subject was a danger to himself and others. He was transported to a medical facility for evaluation.
Vandalism
December 16 at 7:44 a.m., an officer patrolling the 1300 block of S. Myrtle noticed graffiti on a wall. Graffiti removal was notified. This investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision
December 16 at 1:41 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 1800 block of S. Mayflower. A dog ran into the roadway and was struck by a vehicle. The dog returned to its residence, and the owner was notified.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
December 16 at 2:50 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Huntington and Myrtle. Officers contacted the involved parties, and no injuries were reported.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
December 16 at 3:16 p.m., an employee from a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject had stolen merchandise. Officers located the subject, who was found in possession of the stolen items and a knife. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
December 16 at 5:50 p.m., a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the area of Shamrock and Evergreen. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital for treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence / Pursuit – Suspect Arrested
December 16 at 6:15 p.m., officers responded to a parking lot in the 100 block of E. Lime regarding a fight between a male and female in a vehicle. The male driver fled as officers arrived. He was later located hiding near a home and was arrested after attempting to flee again.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
December 17 at 1:15 a.m., a subject going through trash was reported in the 1000 block of S. Fifth. Officers located a female subject with an active warrant. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Indecent Exposure – Suspect Arrested
December 17 at 2:17 p.m., a victim in the 200 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject exposed himself in front of her. Officers arrested the suspect and took him into custody.
Vandalism
December 17 at 8:38 p.m., a motorist in the 800 block of S. Mayflower reported his vehicle was damaged by juveniles throwing fireworks. Officers checked the area but did not locate the suspects. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
December 18 at 1:39 p.m., a bank customer in the 200 block of S. Myrtle reported money missing from her account. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
December 18 at 2:30 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of McKinley reported her son was making concerning statements. Officers determined he was a danger to himself and transported him to a medical facility for evaluation.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
December 18 at 2:48 p.m., a juvenile stole merchandise from a store in the 100 block of W. Foothill. Officers located the juvenile, arrested him, and released him to his mother.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
December 18 at 3:04 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of E. Cypress regarding a male subject without clothes on. The subject was found to have an outstanding no-bail warrant and was arrested.
Missing Person
December 18 at 4:34 p.m., a facility in the 100 block of N. Mountain reported a resident missing. The resident was later located in Los Angeles and returned to the facility.
Injury Traffic Collision
December 18 at 7:21 p.m., a driver reported being rear-ended while exiting a freeway in the area of Huntington and Evergreen. Parties complained of pain, and MFD provided treatment. The driver at fault was cited.
