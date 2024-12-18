VFW open to all Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve - free food

Monrovia’s VFW Post 2070, at the corner of Magnolia and Chestnut, is offering free food and entertainment on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve. Veterans and non-veterans welcome. On Christmas Eve, the post will open at 6 p.m., offering pool, jukebox, soup, and appetizers. On Christmas Day, a free pot roast dinner will be served starting at 3 p.m. The post will also be open on New Year’s Eve for celebrations. For more information, call 359-9998.
- Brad Haugaard
