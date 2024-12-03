A Moment in Monrovia History: My Old Kentucky Home Restaurant
A postcard of My Old Kentucky Home, a restaurant on Route 66 near the old Monrovia airport (on the south side of Huntington just east of Shamrock) known for its fried chicken and bisquits.
From the Kim Anderson collection. See full details here.
