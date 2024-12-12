How Monrovia Plans to Spend Measure K Sales Tax Money

Monrovia has $22.8 million in the Measure K sales tax kitty, and now has plans to spend $16 million of it. The biggest projects are the Library Enhancement project ($6 million), resurfacing Peck and Myrtle south of Duarte Road ($2.78 million), and adding signals and road resurfacing on Mountain Avenue between Huntington and Foothill ($2.5 million).
Smaller projects are Community Center Design and Engineering ($1.4 million), Satoru Tsuneishi Park construction ($1.6 million), buying land for affordable housing ($1.53 million), and Senior Program enhancements ($200,000). Details.
- Brad Haugaard
