Santa Neighborhood Tour Schedule - December 9-13

Santa will tour neighborhoods Dec. 9–13 from 5 to 9 p.m., escorted by Fire & Rescue, Police and Public Works Departments.
- Monday, Dec. 9: City streets south of Huntington Drive, west of Myrtle Avenue, including Valley Circle.
- Tuesday, Dec. 10: City streets east of Myrtle Avenue, north of Foothill Boulevard.
- Wednesday, Dec. 11: City streets west of Myrtle Avenue, south of Foothill Boulevard, and north of Huntington Drive.
- Thursday, Dec. 12: City streets east of Myrtle Avenue, south of Foothill Boulevard, north of Duarte Road.
- Friday, Dec. 13: City streets west of Myrtle Avenue, North of Foothill.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment