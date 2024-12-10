A Moment in Monrovia History: Myron Burr and His 'Apple Avocado'

Monrovian Myron Burr, who grew up at 150 N Myrtle, developed and applied for a patent on a new avocado, which he called the "Apple Avocado", because it could be eaten like an apple, skin and all. Burr was a Stanford graduate and between 1918 and 1942 was active in politics, flood control and water issues in the LA area (especially terracing hillsides as flood control). He kept an account of his experiences in San Francisco after the earthquake of 1906 and a record book kept while working for Shell Oil, Martinez refinery, 1916. From the Burr collection. See more here. And yet more.
For more historic photos and papers, see the Monrovia Historical Society’s complete Legacy Project collection here. Learn more about the Monrovia Historical Society here.
