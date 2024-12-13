Monrovia School District will close one middle school and cut staff

Monrovia School District plans to close one of its two middle schools and cut staff (27 teachers and two administrators by July 1, and more later) to bring its expenses in line with its income. Here is the district's statement:
The district is right-sizing its certificated teaching staff and administration to match the decline of students. As of July 1, 2025, twenty-seven (27) teaching FTE, primarily at the secondary level (15), will be attrited or terminated, along with two administrators. In 2026-27, the district will consolidate middle school to one campus, with a potential savings of $750K. Other reductions to personnel will be due to the continued decline in student enrollment. The loss of FTE from 2025-26 to 2026-27, will be approximately 4 additional teaching staff, 2 additional administrators, and 5 classified. The ongoing effect of the 2025-26 action is a reduction of approximately $4M, and the 2026-27 action is approximately $1.2M, totalling a reduction of $6.2M of ongoing reductions over the two years.
- Brad Haugaard
