Holiday Family Feud Dec. 6
Holiday-themed Family Feud game night at the library on Friday, Dec. 6, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Join with friends, family, or solo as teams compete to guess the top answers to survey questions. For ages 13 and up. Register
here
.
Brad Haugaard
12/02/2024
