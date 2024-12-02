News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Holiday Family Feud Dec. 6


Holiday-themed Family Feud game night at the library on Friday, Dec. 6, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Join with friends, family, or solo as teams compete to guess the top answers to survey questions. For ages 13 and up. Register here.

- Brad Haugaard

