Toy and canned food drive to benefit Foothill Unity Center

The city of Monrovia's 5th Annual Toy and Canned Food Drive will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1311 S Shamrock Ave. Toys donated will be given to Foothill Unity Center for distribution. Drive is sponsored by Detail Union & Monrovia Police Officers Association.
If you would like to donate directly to the Center, here's an Amazon list of what's needed. You can drop off donations at the Center's office at 790 W. Chestnut Ave. from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Also, donations to Foothill Unity Center will be matched until the center's $25,000 goal is reached. Details.
And cats and dogs get hungry, too, so the Center will also accept monetary donations to buy pet food. Details.
- Brad Haugaard
