Vibrant Juliet needs a family to embrace her energetic personality

Juliet is a strikingly unique 1-year-old Husky mix with a personality as vibrant as her appearance! Independent and playful, Juliet is looking for a home that embraces her energetic spirit and strong-willed nature. She loves to chew and would thrive with plenty of toys to keep her mind and body busy.
Though she’s a little reserved when meeting new people, with patience and gentle guidance, Juliet warms up to show her sweet and affectionate side. She’s a smart girl who’s eager to learn but will need some training to channel her excitement and become the well-mannered companion she’s meant to be.
Recently, Juliet had a fun outing with the Pasadena Humane mobile team, where she greeted visitors and spent time with other dogs. She enjoyed several walks, made a few select human friends (rewarding them with kisses and cuddles), and even had a playful romp with another dog. After her adventures, she calmly returned to the shelter, ready to rest after a full day of fun.
If you’re ready to provide Juliet with the love, structure, and playtime she craves, she’s ready to become your loyal and lively companion. Could you be her perfect match?
Juliet and all other dogs and cats will have their adoption fees reduced by $100 from January 1 – 12 during the Welcome Home adoption promotion at Pasadena Humane.
The normal adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00. For those who prefer, adoption appointments are available daily from 10:30 – 1:30 and can be scheduled online. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
