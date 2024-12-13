Don't Trash Your Broken Christmas Tree Lights - Mail Them

Have some dead Christmas tree lights you need to get rid of? Well you’re not supposed to put them in the garbage, and, no, you’re not supposed to put them in the recycle bin (Athens doesn’t like them because they can damage recycling equipment). And, by the way, don’t take them to the recycle center at the City Yard either. So what do you do with them? Well, the city suggests you pack them up and mail them to a recycle center. Here are two: Holiday LEDs and Green Citizen. For details, contact Public Works at 932-5575.
Opinion: Frankly, it seems ridiculous, expensive, wasteful of packaging material, and inconvenient to use the US Postal Service to haul trash. How about placing a disposal bin at the City Yard after Christmas. Then people could take broken Christmas lights there and Athens could ship them in one big batch to a recycle center.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment