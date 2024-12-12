Monrovia Police: Motorhome Fire Delays Traffic; Caught Breaking Into Safe; Rock-Throwing Vandal Arrested; Rental Vehicles Not Returned; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for December 5 – 11. - Brad Haugaard]During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 490 service events, resulting in 96 investigations.
Driving Under the Influence / Resisting – Suspect Arrested
December 5 at 10:56 a.m., a passerby in the 300 block of S. Primrose reported a traffic collision. Officers arrived and found the driver exhibiting signs of intoxication. During the investigation, the driver attempted to flee on foot but was arrested and taken into custody.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto
December 5 at 2:46 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Duarte reported an attempted motorcycle theft. The ignition was found tampered with, but no physical evidence or surveillance footage was available. The investigation is ongoing.
Robbery
December 5 at 3:51 p.m., an employee from a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a robbery that occurred two days earlier. An investigation revealed a male suspect entered, threatened an employee, and took merchandise without paying. The investigation is ongoing.
Mental Evaluation
December 5 at 8:19 p.m., multiple businesses in the 300 block of W. Huntington reported a subject yelling and threatening customers. Officers contacted the subject and determined she posed a danger to others. She was transported for a mental evaluation.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
December 5 at 10:21 p.m., officers patrolling Myrtle and Pomona observed a vehicle code violation. Upon contact, the driver displayed signs of intoxication. A DUI investigation confirmed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to MPD Jail for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
December 5 at 11:05 p.m., officers patrolling Magnolia and Genoa observed a vehicle code violation. The driver showed signs of intoxication, and a DUI investigation confirmed impairment. The driver was arrested and held at MPD Jail.
Shots Heard
December 5 at 11:56 p.m., multiple callers in the 800 block of Ridgeside reported hearing gunshots. Officers responded but found no evidence of gunfire. The investigation is ongoing.
Vehicle Fire
December 6 at 10:58 a.m., officers responded to a vehicle fire in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. A motorhome caught fire as it exited the freeway. It took several hours to extinguish, but no injuries were reported.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
December 6 at 12:19 p.m., a retail store in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a female subject fled with stolen merchandise. Officers located and arrested a male subject connected to the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
Grand Theft
December 6 at 3:40 p.m., an employee at a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a grand theft. The investigation is ongoing.
Structure Fire
December 6 at 4:31 p.m., officers responded to a fire in the 300 block of Meadow. They assisted with evacuations while MFD extinguished the blaze. The investigation is ongoing.
Shoplifting
December 6 at 4:39 p.m., an employee from a store 700 block of E. Huntington reported a theft. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
December 7 at 12:26 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Myrtle and Pomona saw a bicyclist commit a violation and a traffic stop was conducted. The officer initiated a traffic stop and contacted the cyclist. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
December 7 at 1:22 a.m., officers patrolling the area of Magnolia and Olive saw a driver commit a vehicle code violation. The officers initiated a traffic stop and contacted the driver. She displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Burglary – Suspect Arrested
December 7 at 5:58 a.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 700 block of W. Huntington regarding a possible burglary in progress. Officers arrived and discovered a female subject inside attempting to break into a safe. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
December 7 at 12:58 p.m., a theft was reported in a store in the 600 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and located the subject still in possession of the stolen property. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
December 7 at 4:42 p.m., an employee from a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a theft. Officers arrived and located the subject nearby, in possession of the stolen property. A computer check revealed the suspect was on probation for robbery and several no bail warrants. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
December 8 at 12:12 a.m. an officer patrolling near the 100 block of E. Olive was flagged down by a male subject. The officer made contact with the male subject who requested medical attention. An investigation revealed he was involved in a physical altercation with his ex-girlfriend. Both subjects were transported to a hospital for treatment. He was arrested and taken into custody after being medically cleared.
Battery
December 8 at 11:25 a.m., a caller in the 1000 block of E. Huntington reported a battery between two subjects. A security guard tried to intervene and in the process was struck by a male subject, causing injury. MFD arrived and treated the victim for his injury. The suspect was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
December 8 at 7:45 p.m., a resident in the 1600 block of S. Magnolia reported a woman outside who appeared to be heavily intoxicated. Officers arrived and located several intoxicated subjects sitting in and around a vehicle. One subject was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
December 8 at 8:19 p.m., a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a trespasser and known thief inside. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. The subject was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspects Arrested
December 8 at 11:00 p.m., a caller in the 1700 block of S. Mayflower reported someone asleep at the wheel outside her residence. Officers arrived and made contact with the driver who displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed he was intoxicated. The passenger was deemed to be too intoxicated to care for herself. They were both arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Missing Critical
December 9 at 9:18 a.m., an employee in the 800 block of Ocean View reported a juvenile male as a runaway. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
December 9 at 12:20 p.m., while patrolling the area of Huntington and Ivy a male subject threw his backpack at the officer’s vehicle. The officer made contact with the subject when a passerby approached the officer to report that the subject threw a rock at her vehicle window and caused it to shatter. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Petty Theft
December 9 at 4:31 p.m., a theft was reported in the 700 block of E. Huntington. The victim’s phone and wallet were stolen by an unknown subject after putting them down on a counter. The subject fled the store and officers were unable to locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
December 9 at 4:50 p.m., a loss prevention officer from a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a subject fled the store with stolen merchandise. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
December 10 at 10:36 a.m., a business owner walked into the MPD lobby to report that a check issued to a vendor was altered and cashed under a different name. The investigation is ongoing.
Vandalism
December 10 at 2:49 p.m., a caller 1000 block of Royal Oaks reported a male and female subject arguing in a parking lot. Officers arrived and made contact with the subjects involved. An investigation revealed the male subject damaged her vehicle and she had been drinking. Both parties were separated. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
December 11 at 7:39 a.m., a vehicle exiting a business collided with another vehicle passing by Mountain and Huntington. No injuries were reported.
Vandalism
December 11 at 9:21 a.m., the victim parked his vehicle in a business parking lot in the 1600 block of S. Mountain and went inside. When he returned, he discovered that the front driver's side window had been shattered. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto / Embezzlement
December 11 at 9:51 a.m., an employee from a business in the 1100 block of E. Huntington reported that two separate vehicles rented from their facility had not been returned. Attempts to contact the renters were unsuccessful, and the vehicles were subsequently listed as stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft / Resist Arrest
December 11 at 12:01 p.m., an employee at a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a male and female suspect concealing items. As they exited, an officer instructed them to sit, but the male fled. Despite efforts to apprehend him, the suspect continued running out of sight. The female was arrested and taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.
Theft
December 11 at 3:10 p.m., a caller in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported three male subjects concealed merchandise and fled without paying. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
December 11 at 3:28 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported three male subjects were concealing merchandise. They exited the business without paying and fled. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
December 11 at 6:56 p.m., officers were dispatched to a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington regarding a female subject who stole merchandise and fled. This investigation is continuing.
