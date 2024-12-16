Mystery object spotted over Monrovia

Unidentified drones, or some other type of flying objects, have been spotted mostly over New Jersey but also other places around the country, and have created a flurry of postings on social media and have even generating comments by members of Congress and the military. Now there is a video of such an object flying over or near Monrovia. Comments on this Facebook post by Shane Nichols suggest that the light could be anything from the planet Venus, to an airplane, a helicopter, hobby drones, military drones to - of course - aliens.
