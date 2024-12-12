News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

City Council to Discuss Inclusionary Housing

The Monrovia City Council will discuss potential inclusionary housing programs at a study session this coming Tuesday (agenda here). The proposed ordinance would require new residential developments to set aside a percentage of units for low- and moderate-income families. Results from a 2022 survey show that 73% of respondents support the adoption of an inclusionary housing program, with most in favor of setting aside 20-25% of units for affordable housing.

The ordinance also recommends that the policy apply to residential projects with five or more units, though some petitioners have requested a threshold of 10 units. Developers could comply by including affordable units in their projects, or perhaps by building off-site units, or paying an in-lieu fee. The fee would vary based on unit or square footage, with specific amounts proposed for ownership and rental developments​.

Exemptions are also under consideration for certain types of housing, including accessory dwelling units, emergency shelters, and assisted living facilities. 

- Brad Haugaard (with help from AI)

