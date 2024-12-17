Sweet, shy Delilah looking for a quiet home

Beautiful Delilah is a 3-year-old Malinois mix who is looking for a calm, loving home where she can feel safe and cherished. This sweet girl is a little on the shy side at first, but once she gets to know you, she’s a bundle of love and affection.
Delilah enjoys her walks, especially when she gets the chance to sniff around and explore. She recently went on a field trip with a volunteer and loved splashing around in a creek while on a hike.
Delilah is a very well-behaved girl and knows all her training cues. She’s a big fan of pets and treats, especially hot dogs, and she’ll happily return to you for some love after a good game of ball. While she’s a bit nervous around new environments or busy places, she’s always gentle and polite, sitting patiently at crosswalks and enjoying a leisurely stroll when the coast is clear.
This wallflower will thrive in a quieter, low-traffic home, ideally as the only pet. She’s looking for a family who can give her the space and calm she needs to blossom into her confident, loving self. If you’re looking for a sweet and devoted companion to share your quiet moments with, Delilah is waiting to meet you!
Delilah and all other dogs over 40 pounds old have their adoption fees waived from December 19 – 31 during the Roses & Wet Noses adoption promotion at Pasadena Humane.
The normal adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00. For those who prefer, adoption appointments are available daily from 10:30 – 1:30 and can be scheduled online. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
- Brad Haugaard
