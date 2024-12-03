Loyal Adventurous Sergeant; He’s Cuddly, Too

Sergeant is a 3-year-old grey pit bull with a playful, cuddly personality waiting to shine. This sweet boy started out a little shy but quickly warmed up with treats, walks, and positive vibes. Once he feels safe, Sergeant’s true colors come through—he’s loving, affectionate, and always ready for an adventure or a cozy cuddle session.
This handsome lad has been spending time in a foster home. His foster family reports that Sergeant is house-trained, enjoys long walks, and thrives on structure and patience. While he’s strong and energetic, he’s learning leash manners and benefits from a calm, reassuring presence when exploring busier areas. He may need a little time to get comfortable with new people and surroundings, but once he does, he bonds deeply and loves being part of the pack.
Sergeant is looking for a loving home that can provide him with consistent care, gentle introductions, and plenty of affection. If you’re ready for a loyal, adventurous companion, Sergeant might just be the perfect addition to your family!
The normal adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00. For those who prefer, adoption appointments are available daily from 10:30 – 1:30 and can be scheduled online. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
