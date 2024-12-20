News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Home and Business Decorating Contest Winners


Here are the winners of the Christmas home and business decorating contest:

Homes

Best Still Display - 209 S. Sunset Pl

Best Outdoor Display - 308 Oakcliff Rd

Holiday Spirit Award - 303 E. Colorado Blvd

Judge's Award - 12 Hidden Valley Rd

Most Effective Use of Lighting - 1621 Pilgrim Way

Children's Choice Award - 826 Ocean View Ave

Best Neighborhood Effort - 500 Block of Valmont Dr & Pl

Santa's Workshop Award - 325 Meadow Ln


Old Town Monrovia Business Entries

Most Creative - Jake's Roadhouse

Judge's Award - Let's Go Hair

Most Holiday Spirit - Hot Shots Salon

Most Spectacular - Casa Nova Roofing


