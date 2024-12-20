Home and Business Decorating Contest Winners

Here are the winners of the Christmas home and business decorating contest:
Homes
Best Still Display - 209 S. Sunset Pl
Best Outdoor Display - 308 Oakcliff Rd
Holiday Spirit Award - 303 E. Colorado Blvd
Judge's Award - 12 Hidden Valley Rd
Most Effective Use of Lighting - 1621 Pilgrim Way
Children's Choice Award - 826 Ocean View Ave
Best Neighborhood Effort - 500 Block of Valmont Dr & Pl
Santa's Workshop Award - 325 Meadow Ln
Old Town Monrovia Business Entries
Most Creative - Jake's Roadhouse
Judge's Award - Let's Go Hair
Most Holiday Spirit - Hot Shots Salon
Most Spectacular - Casa Nova Roofing
