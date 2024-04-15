STAR Awards Honor Top School District Employees

Monrovia School District recently celebrated its second annual STAR (Spectacular, Terrific, Amazing, and Remarkable") Awards on April 10, honoring more than 40 employees . One nominee from each category was named as the person of the year and will go on to represent the district in county-wide recognition events if applicable.
Videos of employees of the year:
- MTA Teacher of the Year: Rochelle Munoz - Plymouth Elementary
- CSEA Employee of the Year: Luisa Sanchez - Canyon Oaks & Mountain Park
- Support Provider of the Year: Noelani Reynoso - Counselor, Monrovia High School
- Confidential Classified Manager of the Year: Liana Beserra - Superintendent's Office
- Administrator of the Year: Greg Gero - District Office
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment