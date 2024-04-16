Cuddle Dog Sir Henry - At 10 Years Still Full of Energy

Sir Henry is an adorable and cuddly guy who is looking for a nice lap or comfy bed to call his own. At 10 years young, he is still very much full of energy and fun.
He was found at the Rose Bowl, and while we have no idea how he managed to arrive there, he has quickly charmed everyone at Pasadena Humane with his good nature and constantly wagging tail. He immediately loves everyone he meets, and the feeling is definitely mutual!
Henry has been out on a few field trips with volunteers- they report that he is exceptionally cuddly and can usually narrow down the coziest blanket in the house with ease. He has also been exposed to other dogs and he seems to like them almost as much as he likes people!
Like any senior dog, Henry has some minor issues that will need to be managed. One thing that is still working perfectly is his exhuberant love of people!
Sir Henry is eligible for the Seniors for Seniors program. This means his adoption is free to anyone over 60!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00. For those who prefer, adoption appointments are available daily from
10:30 – 1:30, and can be scheduled online. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment