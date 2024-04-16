Groundbreaking on Monrovia Canyon Park Enhancements

The city held a groundbreaking ceremony today for the upcoming work on Canyon Park. The plan is not just to restore the park, but to enhance it. Hopefully everything will be open by this December. Here are the planned enhancements:
- More parking
- Educational center with amphitheater style seating
- Enclosed rangers’ kiosk at the park entrance
- At the park entrance
- Enhancing the space around the existing veterans memorial
- Overlook with bench and telescope to view Monrovia
- Rest area
- Picnic benches
- Drought, tolerant landscaping
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment