A Moment in Monrovia History: Monrovia City Band in 1890

It is believed this photo was taken in 1890 as in June of 1889 The Messenger published the first list of band members"…Monrovia-Duarte Community Book. P. 46. The group is shown in front of the La Vista Grande Hotel. "The first Monrovia band was organized in June of 1889 by A. E. Cronenwett, and contained the following players and instruments: L. T. Graves, drum major Thomas Moore, piccolo; Lawrence Wheeler, B flat clarinet A. E. Cronenwett, E flat cornet; James A. Foshay, solo B flat cornet Sam Wilson, first B flat cornet Seth Hart, second B flat cornet Ralph Ward all, third B flat cornet Kenneth Bowerman, solo alto; Hal Slemmons, first alto Will Lamport, second alto Will Young, third alto; Harry Miller, first B flat tenor Than Johnson, second B flat tenor C. F. Cooke, baritone; Walter Monroe, B flat bass J. W. Harvey, E flat bass; D. A. Dingley, snare drum G. M. Cooper, bass drum Victor Cooper, cymbals. (John Wiley's "History of Monrovia" p 75.) Monrovia Messenger Sept 4, 1890 (p 386): "George King photographed the band in their new uniforms on Saturday last." The Monrovia City Band was engaged to furnish music for the Tournament of Roses at Pasadena on New Years Day (1891) p 401. A note in the Monrovia Messenger for 3/6/90 indicates that the band picture was taken on 3/5/90. From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here.
