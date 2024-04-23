News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com • Restaurants • Library Catalog • Library Activities • History • Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS
Love Life Celebration at Second Baptist Church, May 4
SET for LIFE will host the 2nd Love LIFE Celebration, a free family fun day, on May 4 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 925 South Shamrock Avenue, Monrovia. The event features food trucks such as DD’s Catfish, Taco Papas, Tommy’s Burgers, Philly Gourmet Ice, a rock-climbing wall, mini jet rides, games like chess and mini-golf, and zones for arts, crafts, and robotics.
Live entertainment includes performances by the LA Chargers and Kings Drumline, vocalists Brooke Benton and Jae Stephens, dance performances from Ballet Folklorico Azteca and the Marshall Smith Dance Team, and new dance moves from the Chicago Steppers, and DJ Perry playing Motown hits. More than 20 local resource booths will be available, and free parking is nearby.
