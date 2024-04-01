Solar Telescope Viewing at Library April 6

The Life of a Star with Solar Telescope Viewing, April 6, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Library Community Room. This event, suitable for all ages, offers insights into the life cycle of a star and includes solar observations through a Hydrogen Alpha telescope. Free eclipse viewing glasses will be provided to attendees on a first-come, first-served basis, in preparation for the solar eclipse on April 8. For more information, contact jtuszynski@ci.monrovia.ca.us or call 256-8274. (Photo by NASA)
