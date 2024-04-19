School District to Hold Forums on Redistricting

Following is a letter from Interim Superintendent Flint Fertig on the plan to divide the district into distinct voting areas for electing members to the School Board.
Dear Monrovia Community Members,
The Monrovia Unified School District (MUSD) is embarking on an important endeavor within our educational community. We're inviting you to participate in upcoming community forums dedicated to discussing the transition from at-large to area-based elections for our School Board.
The MUSD Board of Trustees recently passed a resolution, signaling the beginning of a process aimed at electing Trustees by specific areas within our district. This means that candidates must reside in and be registered voters of a designated area, and they will be elected solely by the voters within that same area. This transition is vital for ensuring compliance with the California Voting Rights Act (CVRA), mitigating the risk of potential legal challenges.
The Board has directed the Superintendent to work with legal counsel and a demographer to prepare at least two draft map plans for review and input by the Board and members of the public at the subsequent board and community meetings.
MUSD will host a series of community forums to engage you in this significant change and gather valuable input. These forums will provide a presentation to inform everyone of the proposed changes, and there will be time for a Q&A at the end.
Here are the details for the upcoming forums:
Monday, April 22 at 6 p.m.
Location: MHS Room 210
Thursday, May 16 at 10 a.m.
Virtual Meeting: ZOOM (Link will be provided)
Monday, May 20 at 6 p.m.
Location: MHS Room 210
Your participation is essential in this journey, and we encourage you to attend these informative sessions. Thank you for your continued support and understanding!
Sincerely,
Flint Fertig
Interim Superintendent
Monrovia Unified School District
