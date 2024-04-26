Monrovia Days Coming Up May 16-19

Monrovia will celebrate its 138th anniversary with the Monrovia Days Parade on Myrtle Ave on May 16 at 7 p.m., highlighting Scholars and Champions. Then, on May 17-19, there will be a variety of events at Library Park, including a book sale, carnival rides, live shows, and a pie eating contest.
For a full list of events and times, please visit the Monrovia Day's website. To buy carnival wristbands, visit the event website. If you're interested in participating in the parade, complete an application and submit it to Eugene Suk at esuk@ci.monrovia.ca.us or contact him at 256-8281.
Brad Haugaard
