Monrovia Police: Flasher With Drugs; Money Vanishes With Monrovia Company; Drunks; Guitar Stolen; Drug Overdose; Assault With a Vehicle; Etc.

Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
April 11 at 12:29 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 700 block of E. Lemon when the officer noticed a subject loitering in a park after hours. The subject had been cited several times in the past. He was arrested and cited.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
April 11 at 3:36 a.m., while patrolling the 700 block of E. Lemon an officer noticed a subject loitering in a park after hours. The subject was contacted and the officer determined he was the same subject from hours prior. He was again arrested and cited.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
April 11 at 5:48 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Primrose and Huntington. Officers arrived and determined that one of the vehicles failed to yield and caused the collision. No injuries were reported.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
April 11 at 10:52 a.m., officers responded to the area of Huntington and California regarding a male subject exposing himself. Officers arrived and located the male subject. He dropped drug paraphernalia as officers approached him. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
April 11 at 11:57 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Peck and Jeffries. Officers arrived and determined who the party at fault was and issued them a citation.
Fraud
April 11 at 3:00 p.m., a victim reported he's been investing in a company located in the 100 block of W. Olive, but was now unable to get a response from them. An investigation determined the business no longer exists. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft – Suspect Arrested
April 11 at 3:21 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 600 block of S. Myrtle regarding the theft of a guitar. Officers arrived and located the male suspect. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
April 11 at 5:03 p.m., a victim in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported that his watch was stolen from a locker. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
April 11 at 7:55 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of E. Lime reported a male subject was attempting to get into her vehicle. Officers arrived and located the male subject who was very intoxicated and did not know where he was. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
April 12 at 12:03 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Myrtle and Cherry when she saw a bicyclist in violation of a traffic code. A traffic stop was conducted and discovered that the bicyclist was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
April 12 at 1:32 p.m., a grand theft of a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of W. Duarte. The vehicle was entered into the stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
April 12 at 7:54 p.m., a caller in the 200 block of W. Evergreen reported a male subject loitering in a vacant home. Officers arrived and located the subject inside the home. A computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Medical Assist
April 13 at 8:15 a.m., officers responded to the area of Primrose and Pomona regarding an unresponsive subject. Officers arrived and located a female who was breathing but unresponsive and it was apparent to the officers she was overdosing. The reporting party had already administered four doses of Narcan and when officers arrived, they administered a dose of Narcan. The female subject came to and she was ultimately transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Vandalism
April 13 at 2:02 p.m., a caller in the 600 block of E. Huntington reported the window to his vehicle was broken. An officer arrived and saw that one of the windows was shattered. This investigation is continuing.
Mail Theft
April 14 at 10:24 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Central called to report that her mailbox had been broken. This investigation is continuing.
Court Order Violation – Suspect Arrested
April 14 at 2:27 p.m., while patrolling the area of Mountain and Lemon an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and contacted the occupants. A computer search revealed the passenger was in violation of a restraining order where the driver was protected. The passenger was arrested and taken into custody.
Non-Injury Hit and Run Traffic Collision
April 14 at 9:50 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Colorado witnessed a motorist collide into a city sign and the driver fled the scene. Officers searched for the suspect, but could not locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
April 15 at 1:54 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1300 block of S. Mountain when he saw two subjects exit the display lot of a closed business. Officers stopped the two subjects to investigate if a crime had just occurred. One of the subjects was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
April 15 at 8:49 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of Bonita called to report that his vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
April 15 at 2:55 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 2600 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a male subject lying face down on the sidewalk. He stopped and contacted the subject, who was discovered to be heavily intoxicated and unable to care for his own safety, so he was arrested and brought to MPD Jail for sobering.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
April 15 at 4:27 p.m., officers responded to the area of Mayflower and Evergreen regarding a hit and run. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim. An investigation revealed the suspect brandished a handgun. The suspect was located, he displayed sings of being under the influence. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
April 15 at 7:39 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of E. Cherry reported a family disturbance. Officers arrived and an investigation revealed two brothers had an argument. It was determined that one of the brothers was a danger to himself. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
April 15 at 8:01 p.m., a possible domestic disturbance was reported in the 800 block of E. Olive. Officers arrived and made contact with a female subject who had visible injuries. An investigation revealed a male subject caused the victim’s injuries. The male subject fled on foot but was located near the area. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
April 15 at 10:15 p.m., an employee from a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington called to report a male subject was concealing merchandise. Officers arrived and located the male subject outside the store. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon
April 15 at 11:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Myrtle and Lime regarding a hit and run traffic collision. One of the drivers was no longer at the location, but had left their vehicle behind. An investigation revealed that the subject who fled was known to the victims and he had purposely driven his vehicle into the victims. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Hit and Run Traffic Collision
April 16 at 8:04 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of W. Foothill reported he discovered a motorist collided into his parked company. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
April 16 at 9:06 p.m., a theft was reported in the 600 block of W. Huntington. The male and female suspect were gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
April 17 at 7:31 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of S. Mayflower regarding an injury traffic collision. The party at fault made an unsafe lane change and hit the victim. The driver at fault was cited and released at the scene.
Petty Theft
April 17 at 4:16 p.m., a caller in the 300 block of S. Myrtle stated he left his backpack unattended at a park and it was gone when he returned. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto
April 17 at 4:23 p.m., an attempt grand theft was reported in the 1200 block of S. Alta Vista. Officers arrived and made contact with the caller who reported that when he returned to his vehicle, he saw the driver's door was open and the ignition was tampered with. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
April 17 at 9:11 p.m., an employee from a residential complex in the 100 block of S. Myrtle reported that a resident was causing a disturbance and attempting to batter people. Officers arrived and made contact with the resident. Officers determined the resident was a danger to others. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
