Monrovia Police: All Four Wheels Stolen; Woman With Axe; Plumbing Pipe Stolen; Bicycles Crash; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for April 18 – 24. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 445 service events, resulting in 73 investigations.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
April 18 at 1:00 a.m., officers were patrolling the 700 block of E. Lemon when an officer noticed a subject loitering in a park after hours. The subject had been cited several times in the past. He was arrested and cited.
Vehicle Burglary
April 18 at 10:38 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of S. Mountain Ave regarding a vehicle burglary. Officers arrived and learned that the passenger door lock to a vehicle was broken and tools were stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
April 18 at 8:37 p.m., graffiti was reported on walls in the area of Evergreen and Shamrock. Officers arrived and were unable to locate any suspects. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
April 19 at 8:28 a.m., an employee from a business in the 1400 block of S. Shamrock called to report four wheels were stolen off a parked vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto
April 19 at 9:05 a.m., a caller in the 100 block of E. Cherry called to report someone smashed a window to his vehicle. Officers arrived and determined that it was an attempt grand theft auto. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
April 19 at 9:42 a.m., an employee from a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck reported that three checks were forged. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
April 19 at 10:02 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of S. Myrtle regarding a female subject with an ax. Officers arrived and located the female subject who was carrying a small hatchet. Officers determined she was a danger to others. She was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Grand Theft
April 19 at 10:57 a.m., an employee from a business located in the 1800 block of S. Mountain called to report a grand theft. An investigation revealed the unknown suspect stole plumbing pipe from the exterior of the business. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest / Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
April 19 at 6:58 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a male subject he recognized from previous contacts. The officer made contact with the subject and a computer check revealed he had a no bail warrant for his arrest. A search determined he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
April 19 at 8:35 p.m., a witness in the area of California and Fig called to report that two male juvenile bicyclists crashed into one another. Officers and MFD paramedics responded and provided the bicyclists with medical treatment.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
April 20 at 8:33 a.m., officers responded to a park in the 700 block of E. Lemon regarding a subject yelling and cursing. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. A computer check revealed he had multiple warrants for his arrest. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Evading Police / Possession for sales – Suspects Arrested
April 20 at 9:18 a.m., while patrolling the area of Central and Mountain an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in violation of the vehicle code. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit came to an end in Pasadena where the driver fled from the vehicle on foot. A foot pursuit was initiated and the driver was apprehended quickly. Two passengers were located in the vehicle. A computer check revealed that the driver had a warrant for his arrest. A vehicle search revealed the driver was in possession of drug paraphernalia with the intention to sell. A passenger was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia with the intention to sell. The driver was arrested and taken into custody. The passenger was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
April 21 at 10:46 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 900 block of S. Fifth when he saw a parked motorcycle without a license plate. A DMV check revealed the motorcycle had been reported stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Tampering / Possession of Meth – Suspect Arrested
April 21 at 7:55 p.m., a witness in the 800 block of W. Walnut called to report a female subject was breaking into a vehicle. Officers responded and located the female subject who was being detained by a witness. A computer check revealed she had warrants for her arrest. A search determined that she was in possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
April 21 at 8:30 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Olive called to report that her child’s father threatened her. Officers arrived and made contact with the caller. The male subject was located in the area and a computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspects Arrested
April 21 at 9:33 p.m., officers were flagged down in the 600 block of W. Huntington regarding a theft in progress. The officers made contact with two subjects. One of the subjects was arrested for shoplifting and the other was arrested for being in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Assault
April 21 at 9:41 p.m., the manager of a restaurant in the 100 block of E. Lime called to report subjects fighting and bleeding from their injuries. Officers arrived and located the victim who had an argument with several subjects that escalated to a physical altercation. The suspects fled prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Drunk in Public – Suspect Arrested
April 21 at 10:58 p.m., while patrolling the 100 block of N. Myrtle an officer saw a subject who appeared to be having difficulty walking. The officer made contact with the subject who was determined to be too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft Auto
April 22 at 7:19 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of Los Angeles reported that his vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
April 22 at 9:20 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Myrtle and Pomona witnessed a motorist commit a vehicle code violation and conducted a traffic stop. The officer made contact with the driver. A computer search revealed he had warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
April 22 at 11:24 a.m., a passerby in the area of Evergreen and Myrtle called to report that a suspect was standing near the roadway and smoking an illegal substance. Officers arrived, located the suspect, and found him to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Bicycle Theft
April 22 at 7:16 p.m., a victim in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported his bicycle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collison
April 22 at 11:05 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 300 block of S. Canyon. The driver collided into two parked vehicles. No injuries were reported.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
April 23 at 12:59 a.m., while patrolling the 300 block of W. Huntington officers saw a suspicious person in the area. They stopped to talk to him. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
April 23 at 2:17 a.m., a caller in the 700 block of W. Huntington reported a female walked in with injuries on her face. Officers arrived and made contact with the female subject who reported that her boyfriend had battered her and she had fled to the location. The suspect was located by the Pasadena Police Department. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
April 23 at 7:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of E. Lemon regarding two male subjects involved in a verbal dispute. Officers contacted both subjects and discovered that one of the subjects had a warrant. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
April 23 at 11:55 a.m., a resident in the 1100 block of S. Fifth called to report that her vehicle had been burglarized. This investigation is continuing.
Outside Assist
April 23 at 6:54 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of W. Maple regarding suspicious circumstances. A business owner advised a subject was pouring gasoline down a drain. Officers arrived and contacted two subjects. MFD, code enforcement and LA County HazMat were all dispatched to the scene. This investigation is continuing.
Receiving Stolen Property – Suspect Arrested
April 23 at 7:13 p.m., while patrolling the 200 block of E. Huntington officers made contact with a subject who was on the property after hours. A search of the subject revealed he was in possession of multiple credit cards, driver licenses and social security cards not belonging to him. The suspect was arrested, cited and released at the scene.
Grand Theft Auto
April 24 at 4:31 a.m., a resident in the 1000 block of Royal Oaks reported her vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
April 24 at 10:12 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Peck and Avora. The driver collided into a parked vehicle and suffered a hand injury.
Injury Traffic Collision
April 24 at 1:55 p.m., a caller in the 200 block N. Mayflower reported an electric scooter crashed into a student in a parking lot. The student sustained a laceration to his leg.
Theft
April 24 at 4:13 p.m., a victim in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported multiple tools were stolen from his truck. This investigation is continuing.
