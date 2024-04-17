News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Dinner at Knightcap Monrovia


Dinner at Knightcap Monrovia, a Mexican restaurant on the east side of Myrtle just a few doors up from the theater. I got the happy hour quesadilla with asada for $8 and a beer for $5 Nice service and tasty quesadilla.

- Brad Haugaard

