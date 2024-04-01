High Energy Aaron Looking for an Active Companion

Ready for adventure? Aaron sure is! This one-year-old husky is bursting with energy and eager to join an active family. With striking brown eyes and a plush coat, Aaron is not just handsome but a bundle of enthusiasm waiting to be unleashed!
Aaron loves outdoor activities like hiking and playing fetch, making him the perfect companion for someone with an active lifestyle. Despite his high energy, Aaron is incredibly affectionate and will make a great buddy.
Volunteers at Pasadena Humane have been working on basic training cues with Aaron, and he’s a star student. He’s learning a bunch, and seems to enjoy performing, especially with the right motivation (treats!).
If you're looking for a fun-loving, adventure-seeking companion, Aaron is your guy! Come meet him and let the adventures begin!
Aaron and all other dogs over 6 months old can be adopted for only $25 from April 4 – 14 during the Love is Blooming adoption promotion at Pasadena Humane.
The normal adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Daily adoption appointments can be scheduled online. New adoption appointments are released every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
