Monrovia Police: Drunk Overturns Her Car; Bracelet Stolen From Wrist; Shoplifters; Robbery Suspect Arrested; Credit Card Skimmer Found; Indecent Exposure; Lots More ...

Warrant Arrest
April 4 at 1:21 p.m., a male subject walked into the MPD lobby to turn himself in for domestic violence and robbery. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Runaway Juvenile
April 4 at 9:46 p.m., a male juvenile was reported as a runaway from the 800 block of Oceanview. Officers responded and searched the area but could not locate him. He was entered into the Missing Person System.
Mental Evaluation
April 4 at 10:09 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Olive reported her adult son was threatening to kill himself with a knife. Officers arrived and located the male standing in the middle of the street. He was cooperative and officers determined he was in need of a mental evaluation. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision
April 4 at 10:47 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 700 block of W. Colorado when he saw a vehicle overturned. The driver had minor injuries and paramedics responded. An investigation revealed the driver crashed into two unoccupied parked vehicles. She was found to be heavily intoxicated, due to her injuries she was transported to a nearby hospital for medical care. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
April 5 at 8:45 a.m., a caller in the 900 block of E. Huntington reported a male subject sleeping in front of a business. An officer arrived and contacted the subject and he consented to a search of his person, the officer located drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
April 5 at 9:51 a.m., a victim in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported that an unknown female subject stole her bracelet from her wrist. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
April 6 at 5:19 a.m., officers were dispatched to a rollover traffic collision in the 200 block of E. Fig where a vehicle collided into a parked vehicle. The driver complained of pain and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
April 6 at 1:11 p.m., a caller in the 900 block of W. Huntington reported that he located his stolen vehicle, which he reported as stolen to Arcadia PD. The vehicle was recovered from a parking lot and removed from the stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
April 6 at 7:10 p.m., an employee of a store in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a male adult subject left the store with merchandise he did not pay for. When officers arrived they located the suspect. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
April 6 at 8:46 p.m., an employee of the store in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a male entered, grabbed items, and left without paying. Officers arrived and located the suspect. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
April 7 at 10:48 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of N. Sunset regarding a subject experiencing a mental breakdown. She was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
April 7 at 12:26 p.m., a battery was reported in the 1100 block of Royal Oaks. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim who stated that a subject walked up to him and punched him. Officers made contact with the suspect and conducted an investigation. The suspect was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Threatening
April 7 at 6:13 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington regarding a subject who threatened to harm employees. Officers arrived and an investigation revealed that a male subject entered the business, attempted to walk out without paying, and was stopped by employees. He threw the merchandise at the employees and threatened to harm them before leaving. He was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Robbery – Suspect Arrested
April 7 at 7:55 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of S. Myrtle regarding a male subject who entered a business, stole items and left the business. He returned and was confronted by an employee. The male subject hit the employee and walked out. Officers arrived and located the subject. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto – Suspect Arrested
April 7 at 9:20 p.m., a witness in the area of Myrtle and Olive reported hearing glass breaking outside and noticed two subjects inside a vehicle. Officers arrived and located the juvenile subjects who were positively identified by the witness. The juvenile subjects were arrested, taken into custody, and released to their parents/guardians.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
April 7 at 11:57 p.m., a witness in the area of Myrtle and Huntington called to report a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road with their headlights off. The vehicle struck a center divider and continued to drive. Officers arrived and located the suspect vehicle parked in a nearby parking lot. The driver refused to speak to officers and attempted to drive away, but a police vehicle prevented her from leaving. Officers were able to gain access to the vehicle and turn off the vehicle. The driver was uncooperative and displayed signs of being intoxicated. As officers were attempting to take her into custody she spit at an officer’s face. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud
April 8 at 1:07 p.m., an employee at a business in the 400 block of W. Foothill called to report that he found a credit card skimming device attached to an ATM. Officers responded and collected evidence. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
April 8 at 2:33 p.m., a grand theft was reported in a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington. Officers arrived and made contact with two subjects who were reported to be concealing merchandise in their purses. The stolen property was located. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
April 8 at 7:58 p.m., a victim parked his vehicle in the 100 block of Violet in front. When he came out he noticed property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Drunk in Public – Suspect Arrested
April 8 at 8:32 p.m., a resident in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle called to report a female was outside and it looked like she might be intoxicated. Officers arrived and recognized the female from previous contacts. Officers determined she was too intoxicated to care for herself. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Injury Traffic Collision
April 8 at 11:46 p.m., a caller in the area of Canyon and Walnut reported a solo vehicle collided into two parked vehicles and the driver was outside of the vehicle. Officers arrived and determined the driver was in need of medical attention. She was transported to a hospital for treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft from Vehicle
April 9 at 3:19 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of E. Lemon reported someone had entered his unlocked vehicle and took several items. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting / Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
April 9 at 5:54 p.m., an employee from a store in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a female subject known for shoplifting from the business was inside. The employee requested that the subject be asked to leave. Officers arrived and located the subject outside of the store with stolen items in her possession. A computer check revealed she had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
April 9 at 6:42 p.m., officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and located the vehicle parked and unoccupied. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity / Warrant – Suspects Arrested
April 10 at 12:44 a.m., while patrolling the area of Mayflower and Duarte officers made contact with two suspicious subjects. A computer check revealed the female subject had a warrant for her arrest. The male subject was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene. The female subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
April 10 at 6:46 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of S. Primrose walked outside his home and discovered someone had stolen his vehicle. Officers arrived and searched for the vehicle, but could not locate it. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
April 10 at 12:15 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 700 block of E. Huntington when he saw a motorist commit a driving violation. He stopped the vehicle, and a computer check of the driver's license revealed she had a warrant for her arrest. Her passenger also had a warrant for his arrest. Both subjects were arrested for their warrants and transported to the Monrovia City Jail where they were booked.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
April 10 at 3:31 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Foothill reported an unknown male adult subject sleeping on her front lawn. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. A computer check revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Indecent Exposure and Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
April 10 at 3:55 p.m., a caller in the 800 block of E. Huntington reported seeing a male adult exposing himself. Officers arrived and located the subject. A computer check revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Non-injury Traffic Collision
April 10 at 5:27 p.m., a non-injury traffic collision was reported in the area of Foothill and Madison. The driver found to be at fault was cited at the scene.
Grand Theft
April 10 at 6:47 p.m., a male subject entered a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington and stole several items. He exited the store and fled in an unknown direction. Officers arrived and checked the area but they were unable to locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Non-injury Traffic Collision
April 10 at 7:34 p.m., a non-injury traffic collision was reported in the 100 block of N. Primrose. A solo vehicle collided with a parked vehicle. No injuries were reported.
Shoplifting / Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
April 9 at 5:54 p.m., an employee from a store in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a female subject known for shoplifting from the business was inside. The employee requested that the subject be asked to leave. Officers arrived and located the subject outside of the store with stolen items in her possession. A computer check revealed she had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
April 9 at 6:42 p.m., officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and located the vehicle parked and unoccupied. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity / Warrant – Suspects Arrested
April 10 at 12:44 a.m., while patrolling the area of Mayflower and Duarte officers made contact with two suspicious subjects. A computer check revealed the female subject had a warrant for her arrest. The male subject was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene. The female subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
April 10 at 6:46 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of S. Primrose walked outside his home and discovered someone had stolen his vehicle. Officers arrived and searched for the vehicle, but could not locate it. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
April 10 at 12:15 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 700 block of E. Huntington when he saw a motorist commit a driving violation. He stopped the vehicle, and a computer check of the driver's license revealed she had a warrant for her arrest. Her passenger also had a warrant for his arrest. Both subjects were arrested for their warrants and transported to the Monrovia City Jail where they were booked.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
April 10 at 3:31 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Foothill reported an unknown male adult subject sleeping on her front lawn. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. A computer check revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Indecent Exposure and Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
April 10 at 3:55 p.m., a caller in the 800 block of E. Huntington reported seeing a male adult exposing himself. Officers arrived and located the subject. A computer check revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Non-injury Traffic Collision
April 10 at 5:27 p.m., a non-injury traffic collision was reported in the area of Foothill and Madison. The driver found to be at fault was cited at the scene.
Grand Theft
April 10 at 6:47 p.m., a male subject entered a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington and stole several items. He exited the store and fled in an unknown direction. Officers arrived and checked the area but they were unable to locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Non-injury Traffic Collision
April 10 at 7:34 p.m., a non-injury traffic collision was reported in the 100 block of N. Primrose. A solo vehicle collided with a parked vehicle. No injuries were reported.
No comments:
Post a Comment