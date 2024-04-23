Pint-Size Dewdrop Has a World of Smiles

Look at that smile! Dewdrop might be the happiest dog at Pasadena Humane, and she is bound to bring a world of smiles to the family who brings her home. This sweetheart is a three-year-old Rottweiler mix. She only weighs about 65 pounds, so she’s like a pint-sized Rottie.
All the volunteers at Pasadena Humane have fallen head-over-heels in love with her, so she gets lots of walks and trips to the yard every day.
She has started to learn some training cues, but it’s difficult for her to focus because she really just wants to cuddle and get lots of attention.
Dewdrop is an ideal size for an active family. She would love to go out hiking or camping or whatever other adventure comes her way. She’ll walk right by your side (like it or not!) and then sit as close as she can to you on the couch to recover.
This sweet girl will make her new family smile ear-to-ear just like she does. Make her (and your) day be bringing home Dewdrop!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00. For those who prefer, adoption appointments are available daily from 10:30 – 1:30, and can be scheduled online. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
