Santa Anita 210 West On-ramp Closures

I have several times been prevented from getting on the 210 Freeway going west from the southbound Santa Anita Avenue onramp in Arcadia because of road work. It appears the work may be completed on April 19 since nothing is scheduled thereafter, but here are the days and times that ramp will be closed between now and then. Source.
Monday
04/15/24 08:01 AM to 03:59 PM
04/15/24 07:01 PM to 04/16/24 05:59 AM
Tuesday
04/16/24 08:01 AM to 03:59 PM
04/16/24 07:01 PM to 04/17/24 05:59 AM
Wednesday
04/17/24 08:01 AM to 03:59 PM
04/17/24 07:01 PM to 04/18/24 05:59 AM
Thursday
04/18/24 08:01 AM to 03:59 PM
04/18/24 07:01 PM to 04/19/24 05:59 AM
Friday
04/19/24 08:01 AM to 03:59 PM
04/19/24 07:01 PM to 04/20/24 12:59 PM
